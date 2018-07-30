News Release: Operation PASS Gives Students Supplies for Upcoming School Year

Operation PASS Gives Students Supplies for Upcoming School Year

GREENSBORO, NC (July 17, 2018) – The Greensboro Police Department, Say Yes Guilford, Guilford County Schools, Guilford Parent Academy and Equation Church are collecting school supplies for at least 2000 youth in need.

Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Student Success) started in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students. It has grown each year in scope and size. This year, more than 2,000 youth and their families are expected at the event, which provides each pupil with a backpack full of school supplies donated by generous community members and sponsors. Supplies needed include crayons, glue sticks, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, composition books, backpacks, folders, paper, scissors, markers, and highlighters

Members of the community can drop off supplies at any Greensboro Police Department location, City libraries or Chick-Fil-A locations located at 209 Pisgah Church Road, 3703 Battleground Avenue, 611 Pembroke Road, and 2710 Koury Boulevard. Other drop off locations can be found at www.greensboro-nc.gov/home/showdocument?id=38210

The school supply give away will take place August 11, from 9 a.m. -11:30 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum located at 121 W. Gate City Blvd. For more information contact the Greensboro Police Department Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636 or

communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov

Ronald Glenn

Interim Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

