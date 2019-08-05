News Release: Operation PASS Gives Students Supplies for Upcoming School Year

[PR Template]CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

Operation PASS Gives Students Supplies for Upcoming School Year

GREENSBORO, NC (August 5, 2019) – The Greensboro Police Department, Say Yes Guilford, Guilford County Schools, Guilford Parent Academy and Equation Church are providing school supplies for at least 2000 youth in need. The school supply give away will take place August 10, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Field House located at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Operation PASS (Partners Advocating Student Success) started in 2012 as an annual event to provide back-to-school supplies for students. It has grown each year in scope and size. This year, at least 2,000 youth and their families are expected at the event, which provides each pupil with a backpack full of school supplies donated by generous community members and sponsors. Supplies needed include crayons, glue sticks, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, composition books, backpacks, folders, paper, scissors, markers, and highlighters

For more information contact the Greensboro Police Department Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636 or communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov

Ronald Glenn

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org/>

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

