News Release: Online Survey and Community Meetings Planned for Police Chief Input

Online Survey and Community Meetings Planned for Police Chief Input

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is inviting public comment regarding the hiring of the next chief of police. An online survey<www.empliant.com/survey/FEB7DB9A4-AEAF-9746-F5AC/> from Developmental Associates, which is managing the search and hiring process of the City’s police chief position, is available and the City is hosting a series of community meetings over the next two weeks. The online survey will close Monday, October 7.

“We want to give our residents the opportunity to engage and offer input on what is most important to them in our search for a new police chief,” said Greensboro City Manager David Parrish. “Because everyone has a busy schedule, we are offering an online survey in addition to in-person community meetings. We’ll use the data we collect to help shape our search.”

The community meetings will be held throughout the city.

* Monday, September 23, noon, at Vance H. Chavis Branch Library, 900 S. Benbow Rd.

* Monday, September 23, 5:30 pm, Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

* Tuesday, September 24, noon, Glenwood Branch Library, 1901 W. Florida St.

* Monday, September 30, noon, Hemphill Branch Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

* Tuesday, October 1, noon, Benjamin Branch Library, 1530 Benjamin Pkwy.

On August 9, Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott announced his retirement from the department, effective January 31, 2020. Scott joined the Greensboro Police Department in 1991 and has served as the police chief since 2015.

