News Release: Old Battleground Avenue Fatal Crash

Old Battleground Avenue Fatal Crash

GREENSBORO, NC (April 8, 2021) – On Thursday April 08, at 11:01 am Mr. Gustavo Toledo-Rodriguez, 29 years old of Kernersville, was operating a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle on Old Battleground Avenue and lost control. Mr. Toldeo-Rodriguez laid the motorcycle down, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at scene. Mrs. Grecia Urdaneta-Castillo, 30 years old of Greensboro, a passenger on the motorcycle was ejected as well and sustained serious injuires. Investigation ongoing with Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

