News Release: Officers Injured During Robbery Investigation

Officers Injured During Robbery Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov 10, 2018) – While investigating a robbery in progress officers were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle when a motor vehicle collision occurred at S. Elm-Eugene Street and Webster Road, involving police vehicles. As a result of the collision, two officers were transported to a local hospital, where one officer succumbed to their injuries. The second officer is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

No civilian vehicles were involved; the investigation is ongoing at this time.

