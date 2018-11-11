News Release: Officer Killed in Traffic Collision Identified

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Officer Killed in Traffic Collision Identified

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov 11, 2018) – The officer involved in the collision at S. Elm-Eugene and Webster Road has been identified. Officer Jared William Franks, 24, was assigned to the District Two Patrol Division. Franks joined GPD in June of 2016, and was a member of the Greensboro Police Department’s 101st Police Academy.

While investigating a possible robbery in progress officers were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle when a motor vehicle collision occurred at S. Elm-Eugene Street and Webster Road, involving police vehicles. As a result of the collision, two officers were transported to a local hospital, where Officer Franks succumbed to his injuries. The second officer was treated for non life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Any public condolences can be directed to Greensboro Police Department Watch Operations at 100 E. Police Plaza, Greensboro NC, 27402. At this time the department asks everyone to please respect the privacy of the family.

