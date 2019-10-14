News Release: October 25 Ribbon-Cutting Officially Opens 60-Unit Family Apartment Complex

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
October 25 Ribbon-Cutting Officially Opens 60-Unit Family Apartment Complex
GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2019) – A grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 10 am Friday, October 25, at Ryan Ridge Apartments, the City’s first multi-family housing project funded by 2016 housing bond money and low-income housing tax credits.
Located at 4410-4412 Rehobeth Church Rd., the 60-unit apartment complex includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are affordable for families.
Total cost of the project was about $8.05 million; $880,000 came from 2016 City housing bond funds. The project was developed by MC Morgan & Associates Inc. of High Point.
The public grand opening event will include local and state representatives, City staff, the developer, and leasing agents from Wynnefield Properties who are managing the apartments and the on-site rental office. Ryan Ridge’s first residents will also attend.
For rental information, call the Ryan Ridge rental office at 336-807-0705.
