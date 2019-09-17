News Release: October 16 Workshop Covers Ins and Outs of Surety Bonds

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Gwen Carter

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2674

October 16 Workshop Covers Ins and Outs of Surety Bonds

GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – Did you know that your business may need to obtain a surety bond to bid on public projects? To make sure your small business has every opportunity to compete equally with big companies, the City is sponsoring a workshop on October 16 covering the ins and outs of surety bonds.

Called “Introduction to Surety Bonds,” the free workshop takes place from 6-9 pm Wednesday, October 16, at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St. Dinner is provided.

Registration is required by October 9 by visiting the City’s Minority/Women Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Web page – www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE.

During the workshop, you will:

* Learn how to become a bonded contractor and how to do business with the City

* Explore community-based lending resources

* Review Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certification regulations

* Network with other small business owners.

Questions? Call the City’s MWBE office at 336-373-2674.

This workshop is sponsored by the City and conducted by Piedmont Business Capital.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.