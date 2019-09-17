News Release: October 16 Workshop Covers Ins and Outs of Surety Bonds

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
October 16 Workshop Covers Ins and Outs of Surety Bonds
GREENSBORO, NC (September 17, 2019) – Did you know that your business may need to obtain a surety bond to bid on public projects? To make sure your small business has every opportunity to compete equally with big companies, the City is sponsoring a workshop on October 16 covering the ins and outs of surety bonds.
Called “Introduction to Surety Bonds,” the free workshop takes place from 6-9 pm Wednesday, October 16, at the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, 1451 S. Elm-Eugene St. Dinner is provided.
Registration is required by October 9 by visiting the City’s Minority/Women Business Enterprise (M/WBE) Web page – www.greensboro-nc.gov/MWBE.
During the workshop, you will:
* Learn how to become a bonded contractor and how to do business with the City
* Explore community-based lending resources
* Review Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) certification regulations
* Network with other small business owners.
Questions? Call the City’s MWBE office at 336-373-2674.
This workshop is sponsored by the City and conducted by Piedmont Business Capital.
