News Release: Oakland Avenue Closed June 18-24

Oakland Avenue Closed June 18-24

GREENSBORO, NC (June 12, 2019) – Oakland Avenue from Forest Street to Highland Avenue will be closed June 18-24 for utility work. Drivers should avoid the area.

