News Release: Now Accepting Vendors for NC A&T Aggie FanFest

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Now Accepting Vendors for NC A&T Aggie FanFest

GREENSBORO, NC (August 6, 2018) -The City of Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Special Event Office is now accepting vendor applications for the 2018 NC A&T Aggie FanFest. The vendor registration deadline is 5pm, Friday, September 14.

The festival will take place November 2-4, at the historic War Memorial Stadium, 510 Yanceyville St. The Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Special Events Office continues to make this event one of the top annual festivals in the Triad. NC A&T Aggie FanFest is the largest City-managed special event in Greensboro, entertaining more than 50,000 people during NC A&T State University’s Homecoming weekend.

This year, the festival producers have added more family-friendly entertainment into the festival area, in addition to musical acts and a visit from the NC A&T Marching Band, made possible by WNAA 90.1, the Voice. The event also features more than 100 vendors of art, food, and drink.

To apply, visit the Special Events website or come in person to the office, Suite 101 at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie Street.

