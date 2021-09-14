News Release: Now Accepting Submissions for 2023 New Play Project

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

Now Accepting Submissions for 2023 New Play Project

GREENSBORO, NC (September 14, 2021) – Creative Greensboro is now accepting submissions for the 2023 New Play Project. Submissions are open to any North Carolina resident or student playwright. The deadline for submissions is November 12. For more information and to download the submission instructions go to www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> or email Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov>.

The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate – annually awarding a $500 cash prize to a selected playwright along with a workshop production of the selected play. Creative Greensboro, the City of Greensboro’s office for arts and culture, continues to offer this opportunity to advance innovation and support the playwriting community.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.

