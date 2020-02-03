News Release: Now Accepting Nominations for Employer of the Year and Barrier Free Success Award

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Now Accepting Nominations for Employer of the Year and Barrier Free Success Award

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2020) – The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is now accepting nominations for its annual Outstanding Employer of the Year and Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award. Nominations may be submitted online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommitee. The deadline is Friday, March 6. Winners will be honored at a Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards reception April 1.

The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is a nonprofit coalition of businesses, human service agencies, and individuals of all abilities with the mission to create a barrier-free community. The Oustanding Employer of the Year award honors an employer with an exceptional record of hiring or facilitating employment for people with disabilities. The award was given to A Special Blend in 2019. The Brant Taylor Barrier Free Success Award recognizes an individual or organization that has made significant contributions to creating a barrier-free environment for people with disabilities. The award was given to Sharon Williams, Greensboro Parks and Recreation inclusion manager, in 2019.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee or contact the committee at GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov>.

