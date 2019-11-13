News Release: November 25 Board of Adjustment Meeting is Cancelled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
November 25 Board of Adjustment Meeting is Cancelled
GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2019) – The City’s regularly scheduled November 25 Board of Adjustment (BOA) meeting has been cancelled due to lack of agenda items.
The next regularly scheduled BOA meeting is at 5:30 pm Monday, December 16. This meeting will take place in the Plaza Level Conference Room, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., which is change in venue from other BOA meetings.
