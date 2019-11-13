News Release: November 25 Board of Adjustment Meeting is Cancelled

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shayna Thiel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2753

November 25 Board of Adjustment Meeting is Cancelled

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2019) – The City’s regularly scheduled November 25 Board of Adjustment (BOA) meeting has been cancelled due to lack of agenda items.

The next regularly scheduled BOA meeting is at 5:30 pm Monday, December 16. This meeting will take place in the Plaza Level Conference Room, Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., which is change in venue from other BOA meetings.

# # #

Debby Davis

Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

336-373-3640

300 W. Washington St., Greensboro

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro>

Twitter

YouTube<www.youtube.com/CityofGreensboroNC>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.