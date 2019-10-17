News Release: November 20 “Mixer” Set for MWBE Businesses

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

November 20 “Mixer” Planned for MWBE Businesses

GREENSBORO, NC (October 17, 2019) – Wanted: Small minority- and women-owned businesses interested in learning about City government construction and information technology projects in the pipeline.

If your business is one of these, you’re invited to a mixer from 6-8 pm Wednesday, November 20, at Barber Park Events Center, 1502 Barber Park Dr. Refreshments will be provided and admission is free.

The event, “Building Relationships Mixer: Meet the Primes and City IT Pros,” is hosted by the City’s Minority and Women Business Enterprise Office. Guests will be able to network with prime contractors about planned construction and remodeling work and City Information Technology Department staff about its projects.

Registration is required by November 15 by visiting form.jotform.com/92758587514169.

Questions? Call the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion at 336-373-7980.

