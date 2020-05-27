News Release: Notice of Water Main Break on West Wendover Avenue

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Strader

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-0779

Notice of Water Main Break on West Wendover Avenue

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2020) – The City of Greensboro had a 6-inch water main break at 1213 W. Wendover Ave. near the intersection of Grecade St. Water Resources crews are on site and notifying affected customers in the vicinity. Repairs will be underway shortly and water will remain off for approximately eight to 10 hours to allow crews to replace the broken section of water line. Two east bound lanes of traffic have been closed on W. Wendover between Grecade St. and Idlewood Dr. Traffic can continue to flow in both directions however motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone.

# # #

Laine Roberts, Public Education Coordinator

NC Environmental Educator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

[email]

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.