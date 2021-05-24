News Release: Notice of Water Main Break in the Southeast Area of the Water Distribution System

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shannon Cregger

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6792

Notice of Water Main Break in the Southeast Area of the Water Distribution System

GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a fire hydrant disconnected from a water main on the 2900 block of Liberty Road today, Monday, May 24. Repairs are underway and water crews will be on site until approximately 9 pm tonight or until the repairs are complete and service has been restored. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone. Once water is restored, please run your cold-water tub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from your service line.

Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>

NC Environmental Educator

Public Education Coordinator

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

O: 336-373-4601

C: 336-937-2565

2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.