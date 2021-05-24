News Release: Notice of Water Main Break in the Southeast Area of the Water Distribution System

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Shannon Cregger
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6792
Notice of Water Main Break in the Southeast Area of the Water Distribution System
GREENSBORO, NC (May 24, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a fire hydrant disconnected from a water main on the 2900 block of Liberty Road today, Monday, May 24. Repairs are underway and water crews will be on site until approximately 9 pm tonight or until the repairs are complete and service has been restored. Motorists should avoid the area if possible or expect delays traveling through the work zone. Once water is restored, please run your cold-water tub or outdoor faucet to remove any air or discoloration from your service line.
Laine Roberts, (she/her) Why are pronouns important?<www.mypronouns.org/what-and-why>
NC Environmental Educator
Public Education Coordinator
Water Resources Department
City of Greensboro<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
O: 336-373-4601
C: 336-937-2565
2602 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27406
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.