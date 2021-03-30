News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 7908 Piedmont Triad Parkway

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 7908 Piedmont Triad Parkway

GREENSBORO, NC (March 30, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 4500 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 7908 Piedmont Triad Parkway. The discharge occurred on March 30 for approximately one hour due to an accumulation of paper in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Several fire hydrants were opened for fresh water to flush the creek.

