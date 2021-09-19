News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 7625 Thorndike Rd.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 7625 Thorndike Rd.

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,600 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 7625 Thorndike Rd. The discharge occurred on September 18 for approximately 3 hours due to an accumulation of debris in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered East Fork, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek and lime was put out.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

Danny Simmons, Operations Support Supervisor

City of Greensboro / Water Resources

2602 S. Elm-Eugene Street

PO Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27406

Office: 336-373-7846

danny.simmons@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:danny.simmons@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.