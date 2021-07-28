News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 4124 Eastland Ave.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 4124 Eastland Ave.

GREENSBORO, NC (July 28, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 7,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 4124 Eastland Ave. The discharge occurred on July 28 for approximately 2 hour due to an accumulation of grease in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

