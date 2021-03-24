News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 411 South Booker Street

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 411 South Booker Street

GREENSBORO, NC (March 24, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 411 South Booker Street. The discharge occurred on March 23 for approximately one hour due to an accumulation of rages in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Several fire hydrants were opened for fresh water to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

