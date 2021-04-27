News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 4057 Battleground Ave.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 4057 Battleground Ave.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 4057 Battleground Ave. Of the 10,000 gallons only 2,000 gallons reached nearby surface water. The discharge occurred on April 26 for approximately 2 hours due to an accumulation of debris in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered Brush Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Solids were cleaned up, then lime, seed and straw was put out.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

