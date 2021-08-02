News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 3626 Southeast School Rd.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 3626 Southeast School Rd.

GREENSBORO, NC (August 2, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 24,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer force main located at 3626 Southeast School Rd. The discharge occurred on August 2 for approximately 4 hours due to pipe failure of a 10″ size sewer main. Of the 24,000 gallons, 8,000 gallons was contained by combination sewer cleaning trucks. The remaining 16,000 gallons of untreated wastewater entered Little Alamance creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was repaired with a pipe clamp and cleaned up by using a combination sewer cleaning truck and lime was spread out on the area.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

