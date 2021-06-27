News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 2730 Dumont Dr.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 2730 Dumont Dr.

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 2,625 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 2730 Dumont Dr. The discharge occurred on June 26 for approximately 1.5 hours due to an accumulation of rags in an 6.6″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Lime was spread out on the affected area and nearby hydrants open to flush creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

