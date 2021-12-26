News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 2510 Walker Ave.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 2510 Walker Ave.

GREENSBORO, NC (December 26, 2021) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 2,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located behind 2510 Walker Ave. The discharge occurred on December 26 for approximately 1.5 hours due to an accumulation of grease in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered an un-named tributary of North Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

