News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 2309 Baytree Dr.

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 2309 Baytree Dr.

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2022) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 60,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 2309 Baytree Dr. The discharge occurred on January 2 for approximately 2.5 hours due to lift station equipment failure which was caused by grease, leading into a 12″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered Lake Jeanette, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped once the lift station was back in service following the equipment failure. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the area, then solids cleaned up and lime put out.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

