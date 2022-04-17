News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 1704 Fox Hollow Rd.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge at 1704 Fox Hollow Rd.

GREENSBORO, NC (April 17, 2022) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 7,800 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole located at 1704 Fox Hollow Rd. The discharge occurred on April 17 for approximately 2 hours due to an accumulation of roots in an 8″ size sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered an unnamed tributary of Horsepen Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

Danny Simmons, Operations Support Supervisor

City of Greensboro / Water Resources

2602 S. Elm-Eugene Street

PO Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27406

Office: 336-373-7846

danny.simmons@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:danny.simmons@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>