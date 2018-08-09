News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (August 9, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from our sewer main located at 2306 Bracyridge Road. The discharge occurred on August 7, 2018 for approximately 4 hours due to a pipe failure in a 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. A crew was sent out to repair the sewer line and four nearby hydrants were opened to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

