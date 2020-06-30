News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2020) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 2,700 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer main located at 1618 Maplewood Lane. The discharge occurred on June 29, 2020 for approximately 3 hours due to a pipe failure in an 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and crews made permanent repairs to the pipe. A hydrant was opened to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

