News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (May 18, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from our sewer main located behind 3845 Maribeau Woods Court on an outfall. The discharge occurred on May 17, 2018 for approximately 2 hours due to an accumulation of grease in an 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and four nearby hydrants were opened to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.