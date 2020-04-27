News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2020) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer main located at 4032 Battleground Avenue. The discharge occurred on April 25, 2020 for approximately 2 hours due to a blockage of debris in an 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered Horse Pen Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and crews washed the debris around the area.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

