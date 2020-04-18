News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2020) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 4,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer main located at 1619 Stanley Road. The discharge occurred on April 17, 2020 for approximately 6 hours due to an accumulation of sludge in a storm drain. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and crews washed the debris around the area. Lime was applied on the affected ground surface areas and a hydrant was opened to flush the storm drain.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

