News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (January 18, 2020)- The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 8,500 gallons of untreated wastewater located at 3918 Baylor Street. The discharge occurred on January 17, 2020 for approximately 4 hours due to a pipe failure of a 16″ force main. The untreated wastewater entered Lake Jeanette, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Crews made permanent repairs to the pipe and opened 2 hydrants to flush the storm drain.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.

