News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (December 09, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,750 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at the intersection of N. Lindell Road and W. Friendly Avenue. The discharge occurred on December 08, 2019 for approximately 1 hour due to an accumulation of debris in a 12″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and crews washed the area around the manhole. Lime and straw was applied on the affected ground surface areas.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

