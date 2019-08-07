News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (August 7, 2019)- The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,800 gallons of untreated wastewater from the sanitary sewer main located at 2306 Bracyridge Road. The discharge occurred on August 6 for approximately 3 hours due to a pipe failure of an 8″ sanitary sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Site restoration included opening nearby hydrants to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.

