News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[G_logo]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (July 12, 2019)- The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 21,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from Bledsoe Drive Lift Station located at 2783 Horsepen Creek Road. Of those 21,000 gallons, 15,000 gallons was non-contained and 6,000 gallons contained. The discharge occurred on July 11, 2019 for approximately 3 hours due to a pipe failure of a 24″ force main. The untreated wastewater entered Horsepen Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Bledsoe Drive Lift Station is temporarily being bypassed to Horsepen Creek Lift Station. Repairs will be completed by Monday.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143.215.C.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.