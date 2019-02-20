News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (January 20, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 200 Aero Court. The discharge occurred on January 19, 2019 for approximately 1 hour due to an accumulation of sludge in an 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered East Fork Deep River, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and the creek was flushed.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.