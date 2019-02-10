News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (February 10, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,700 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 2701 Wynnewood Drive. The discharge occurred on February 9, 2019 for approximately one hour due to grease and debris accumulation in an eight inch sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was flushed and cleaned with a combo jet truck. ?

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

