News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (February 7, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 4,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from our sewer force main located at 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway. The discharge occurred on February 6, 2019 for approximately 5 hours due to a pipe failure of an 8″ force main. The untreated wastewater entered Horsepen Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Crews made permanent repairs to the pipe and spread lime over the affected area.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.