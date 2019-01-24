News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at the intersection of Wedgedale Avenue and Kirby Drive. The discharge occurred on January 24, 2019 for approximately 30 minutes due to a blockage of roots in a 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was cleaned with a combo jet truck and the creek was flushed.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

