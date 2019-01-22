News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge
GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 2,500 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 1201 Battleground Avenue. The discharge occurred on January 21, 2019 for approximately one hour due to grease accumulation in a 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The line was flushed and cleaned with a combo jet truck and lime was applied to ground surfaces.
This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.
