News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2019) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 2305 Pisgah Church Road. The discharge occurred on January 16, 2019 for approximately 15 minutes while performing a Force Main Condition Inspection. The inspection activity caused a scouring effect in the force main releasing accumulated rags, which clogged a downstream manhole. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area around the manhole was cleaned and lime was applied to ground surfaces.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.