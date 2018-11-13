News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 95,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from Rock Creek Lift Station, which is located at 6595 Judge Adams Road. Of the 95,000 gallons, 15,000 gallons reached surface water. The discharge occurred on November 12, 2018 for approximately 5 hours. Significant rainfall from yesterday’s storm caused a manhole located at the lift station to overflow. The untreated wastewater entered Little Alamance Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The debris around the manhole was cleaned and lime was applied to ground surfaces.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

