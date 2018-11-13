News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,850 gallons of untreated wastewater from Brightwood Lift Station located at 3240 Gatesville Road. The discharge occurred on November 12, 2018 for approximately 1 hour, due to heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions from yesterday’s storm. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The downstream area was thoroughly inspected with no impact being found.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

