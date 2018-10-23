News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (October 23, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 2214 Crestridge Road. The discharge occurred on October 22, 2018 for approximately 3 hours, due to a pipe failure in a 8″ sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. Crews made permanent repairs to the pipe and opened up two hydrants to flush the creek.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

