News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 3,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 3240 Gatesville Road. The discharge occurred on October 11, 2018 for approximately 2 hours, due to infiltration from heavy rainfall totals accumulated from Hurricane Michael. Due to the storm, the area surrounding 3240 Gatesville Road took on heavy flooding which the sewage collections system could not handle, resulting in the manhole to overflow. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area was cleaned and lime was applied to ground surfaces around manhole.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

