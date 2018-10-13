News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1,200 gallons of untreated wastewater from Cardella Lift Station, which is located at 612 Cardella Drive. The discharge occurred on October 12, 2018 for approximately 3 hours, due to infiltration from heavy rainfall totals accumulated from Hurricane Michael. Due to the storm, the area surrounding 612 Cardella Drive took on heavy flooding which the sewage collections system could not handle, resulting in the station to overflow. The untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area was thoroughly inspected with no impact being found.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

