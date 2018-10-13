News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (October 13, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 800,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from Reedy Fork Lift Station, which is located at 6591 McLeansville Road. The discharge occurred on October 12, 2018 for approximately 16 hours. Significant rainfall from Hurricane Michael caused flood waters from Middle Reedy Fork Creek to flood the facility causing the station to shut down, resulting in the overflow. The untreated wastewater entered Middle Reedy Fork Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The downstream area was thoroughly inspected with no impact being found.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

