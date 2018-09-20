News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773
Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge
GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 11,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 2199 White Street. The discharge occurred on September 17, 2018 for approximately 3 hours, due to high flow rates from heavy rainfall totals accumulated from Tropical Storm Florence. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area was cleaned and lime was spread on ground surface areas.
This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.
# # #
Danielle Bartlett, Water Resources
Dispatch Supervisor
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7845
2602 South Elm-Eugene St.
Greensboro, NC 27406
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.