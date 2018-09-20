News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (September 20, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 11,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 2199 White Street. The discharge occurred on September 17, 2018 for approximately 3 hours, due to high flow rates from heavy rainfall totals accumulated from Tropical Storm Florence. The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area was cleaned and lime was spread on ground surface areas.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

# # #

Danielle Bartlett, Water Resources

Dispatch Supervisor

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7845

2602 South Elm-Eugene St.

Greensboro, NC 27406

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.