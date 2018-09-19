News Release: 1.1 million gallons of untreated sewage spill into Middle Reedy Fork Creek

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

GREENSBORO, NC (September 19, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 1.3 million gallons of untreated wastewater from Reedy Fork Lift Station, which is located at 6591 McLeansville Road. The discharge occurred on September 17, 2018 for approximately 23 hours. Significant rainfall from Hurricane Florence caused flood waters from Middle Reedy Fork Creek to flood the facility causing the station to shut down resulting in the overflow. The untreated wastewater entered Middle Reedy Fork Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The downstream area was thoroughly inspected with no impact being found.

This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.

