News Release: Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Robert Martin
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2773
Notice of Untreated Sewage Discharge
GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 625,000 gallons of untreated wastewater from a manhole located at 3844 Battleground Avenue. The discharge occurred on September 17, 2018 for approximately 17 hours, due to infiltration from heavy rainfall totals accumulated from Tropical Storm Florence. Due to the storm, Horsepen Lift Station failed, which caused the manhole to overflow. The untreated wastewater entered Horsepen Creek, tributary of the Cape Fear River basin. The area was cleaned and flushed.
This notice was issued in compliance with North Carolina General Statutes Article 21, Chapter 143-215.1C.
# # #
Danielle Bartlett, Water Resources
Dispatch Supervisor
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7845
2602 South Elm-Eugene St.
Greensboro, NC 27406
www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.